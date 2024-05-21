Stetson Bennett returns to practice for the Los Angeles Rams

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett has returned to practice for the Los Angeles Rams. Bennett along with fellow Los Angeles quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo and Dresser Winn are all suited up for OTAs.

The Rams are closely watching Bennett in OTAs. Bennett was Los Angeles’ back-up quarterback entering the 2023 season before he was placed on the non-football injury/illness list.

“Bennett is competing to be the Rams’ No. 3 quarterback behind Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo, and he could be needed in the first two weeks of the season when Garoppolo is suspended,” said Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire. “Sean McVay will likely share an update on Bennett’s participation and any progress he’s made entering Year 2.”

Here’s a look at Bennett as he returned to practice for OTAs.

Cue the QBs. pic.twitter.com/rahM3D99dQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 20, 2024

Stetson Bennett will have an opportunity to be the Rams’ back-up quarterback for the first two weeks of the season as long as he can win the No. 3 quarterback role.

