Stetson Bennett ravages LSU defense for 4 TD passes in the first half

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The mismatch everyone feared is on in the SEC Championship Game.

After Georgia opened the scoring by returning a blocked field goal 95 yards for a touchdown on Saturday, Stetson Bennett took over for the Dawgs against LSU.

The Georgia quarterback threw for 214 yards and 4 touchdowns in the first half as top-ranked Georgia roared to a 35-10 lead over LSU.

The carnage:

TD

0:03

S. Bennett pass,to B. Bowers for 3 yds for a TD

7 plays, 75 yards, 2:18

7

14

SECOND QUARTER

LSU

UGA

TD

14:43

S. Bennett pass,to L. McConkey for 22 yds for a TD, (J. Podlesny KICK)

1 play, 22 yards, 0:08

7

21

TD

2:48

S. Bennett pass,to D. Washington for 14 yds for a TD, (J. Podlesny KICK)

13 plays, 76 yards, 5:06

7

28

TD

0:32

S. Bennett pass,to D. Bell for 3 yds for a TD, (J. Podlesny KICK)

5 plays, 58 yards, 1:26

7

35

 

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

