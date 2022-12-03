Stetson Bennett ravages LSU defense for 4 TD passes in the first half
The mismatch everyone feared is on in the SEC Championship Game.
After Georgia opened the scoring by returning a blocked field goal 95 yards for a touchdown on Saturday, Stetson Bennett took over for the Dawgs against LSU.
The Georgia quarterback threw for 214 yards and 4 touchdowns in the first half as top-ranked Georgia roared to a 35-10 lead over LSU.
Stetson Bennett's first half
• 19/24
• 214 YDS
• 4 TD
We've checked with our research team and they've confirmed this is a good half of football. pic.twitter.com/C5anOfhse0
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 3, 2022
.@brockbowers17 3 rec. | 50 yards | 1 TD on this drive.
📺: Watch live on CBS#GoDawgs | #SECChampionship
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 3, 2022
.@StetsonIv ➡️ @_Dwfootball11 🥶
📺: Watch live on CBS#GoDawgs | #SECChampionship
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 3, 2022
The carnage:
TD
0:03
S. Bennett pass,to B. Bowers for 3 yds for a TD
7 plays, 75 yards, 2:18
7
14
SECOND QUARTER
LSU
UGA
TD
14:43
S. Bennett pass,to L. McConkey for 22 yds for a TD, (J. Podlesny KICK)
1 play, 22 yards, 0:08
7
21
TD
2:48
S. Bennett pass,to D. Washington for 14 yds for a TD, (J. Podlesny KICK)
13 plays, 76 yards, 5:06
7
28
TD
0:32
S. Bennett pass,to D. Bell for 3 yds for a TD, (J. Podlesny KICK)
5 plays, 58 yards, 1:26
7
35
All Dawgs at the Half 😄#GoDawgs | #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/o4HpTeA8nM
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 3, 2022