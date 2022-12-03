Stetson Bennett ravages LSU defense for 4 TD passes in the first half

The mismatch everyone feared is on in the SEC Championship Game.

After Georgia opened the scoring by returning a blocked field goal 95 yards for a touchdown on Saturday, Stetson Bennett took over for the Dawgs against LSU.

The Georgia quarterback threw for 214 yards and 4 touchdowns in the first half as top-ranked Georgia roared to a 35-10 lead over LSU.

Stetson Bennett's first half

• 19/24

• 214 YDS

• 4 TD We've checked with our research team and they've confirmed this is a good half of football. pic.twitter.com/C5anOfhse0 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 3, 2022

The carnage:

Story continues

TD 0:03 S. Bennett pass,to B. Bowers for 3 yds for a TD 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:18 7 14

SECOND QUARTER LSU UGA TD 14:43 S. Bennett pass,to L. McConkey for 22 yds for a TD, (J. Podlesny KICK) 1 play, 22 yards, 0:08 7 21 TD 2:48 S. Bennett pass,to D. Washington for 14 yds for a TD, (J. Podlesny KICK) 13 plays, 76 yards, 5:06 7 28 TD 0:32 S. Bennett pass,to D. Bell for 3 yds for a TD, (J. Podlesny KICK) 5 plays, 58 yards, 1:26 7 35

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire