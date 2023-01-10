Can Stetson Bennett be an NFL quarterback? | College Football Enquirer
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss Georgia QB Stetson Bennett’s viability as an NFL quarterback.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss Georgia QB Stetson Bennett’s viability as an NFL quarterback.
Despite back-to-back CFP titles, Bennett doesn't appear to be a lock to get a job in the NFL.
Here's why national championship game offensive MVP Stetson Bennett didn’t take part in the champions 9 a.m. Tuesday press conference in Los Angeles
Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is going to be a busy man this week. The Colts have also requested to interview Evero for their head coaching vacancy, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Evero just completed his first season as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator, leading the unit to a No. 7 finish in yards [more]
Stetson Bennett has a new world of doubters to disprove. After winning a second consecutive national championship at Georgia, the 25-year-old quarterback is now facing questions about his NFL draft qualifications. Bennett (5-11, 190) is seen as undersized and lacking elite arm strength —the same questions he faced when he walked on at Georgia in 2017.
Plenty of emotion from Stef:
Georgia opened as the betting favorite to win the 2023 national championship ahead of Ohio State, Alabama and USC.
Nick Saban didn't look too happy when he heard this.
Just like he has in college, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett will face doubters as he prepares for the 2023 NFL draft.
Here's what the final college football USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll looks like.
Stetson Bennett wrote his name into the college football record books by leading the Georgia Bulldogs to a second consecutive national championship with a 65-7 win over the TCU Horned Frogs, Damar Hamlin’s medical team provided an unexpected update on the Bills safety’s health and the NFL coaching carousel is already spinning round. Plus, the Arizona Cardinals made a surprising revelation about who would be consulted on the team’s search to replace fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Track focused and nimble, this Porsche is ready to race.
History isn't in Caleb Williams' favor, but the odds are.
Tom Brady had never had a losing season in high school, college, or the NFL. Until now.
The Lions did not make the playoffs this season, but that hasn’t done much to diminish the positive feelings about what the team accomplished during the 2022 season. They closed the year with an 8-2 run fueled by the contributions of young players who look like the core of a team that many will be [more]
SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes reported on Monday that the Jets will not give up on Zach Wilson just yet, and won't trade him in the offseason. As far as Wilson himself, Connor says Zach loves the Jets organization and that he wants to realize his potential in New York, regardless of whether or not the Jets bring in a veteran QB to start next season.
Former #Chiefs S Eric Berry, LB Derrick Johnson and WR Jeremy Maclin have been selected for the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2023.
Many aspects of college football changed in 2022, but a few core realities remained the same. Let's make sense of the season and prepare for 2023.
The non-answer may have contained an answer.
Georgia is the first team since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 to win consecutive national titles.
State-of-the-art video boards on the PGA Tour don't tell the whole story. The numbers were enough to tell Jordan Spieth what happened to Collin Morikawa at Kapalua. Morikawa was leading the Sentry Tournament of Champions by six shots at the start of the final round.