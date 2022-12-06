Stetson Bennett named finalist for Heisman Trophy

He started as a walk-on quarterback, then as a back-up, then a transfer, then back to UGA, then a back-up again, then a national champion, and now a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Bennett was named a finalist for the Heisman on Monday night. He’ll be joined in New York by USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU quarterback Max Duggan and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

Bennett, who has 3,425 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, 6 interceptions and 7 rushing scores, has a chance to become Georgia’s second Heisman winner and first since Herschel. But more importantly, he has a chance to become Georgia’s first two-time national title winner.

