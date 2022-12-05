Stetson Bennett, Max Duggan, C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams are 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, TCU quarterback Max Duggan and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett were named finalists for the Heisman Memorial Trophy on Monday.

The announcement was made live on ESPN. The winner will be announced during a live telecast Saturday starting at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

As with last year, the award presentation ceremony invitee list will be capped at four finalists and is the first time since 2013 that there are four quarterbacks who are finalists. That year, six players attended the ceremony.

Williams, a sophomore, led the Trojans to the Pac-12 championship game, one year after transferring from Oklahoma and heading west along with head coach Lincoln Riley to revive a stagnant program. He has completed 66.1% of his passes for 4,075 yards, while throwing for 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He is seeking to be Riley's third Heisman Trophy winner and USC's first Heisman winner since Reggie Bush in 2005, an award that was later vacated.

Stroud is a Heisman finalist for the second consecutive year, having finished fourth in last year's voting. Despite the Buckeyes losing to Michigan, Stroud has Ohio State in the College Football Playoff after passing for 3,340 passing yards and is tied with Williams and Houston's Clayton Tune for the nation's lead with 37 touchdowns, while leading the FBS in passing efficiency.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) breaks a tackle by Utah defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Duggan has led TCU to its first College Football Playoff berth as the Horned Frogs defied all odds before their undefeated season was ruined in the Big 12 title game by Kansas State. Duggan, who is TCU's first Heisman finalist since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2000, led the Big 12's highest scoring offense, throwing for 3,321 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions. He was also was named the conference's Offensive Player of the Year by the league's coaches.

Bennett, a 25-year-old sixth-year senior, has led top-ranked and defending national champion Georgia to an undefeated record as the Bulldogs have been perched at the top of the polls for most of the season. Bennett has thrown for 3,425 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2022 and has a 26-3 record as a starting quarterback. It's Georgia first Heisman finalist since 1992, when Garrison Hearst finished third behind Gino Torretta and Marshall Faulk.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Four quarterbacks are finalists for 2022 Heisman Trophy