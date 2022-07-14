Stetson Bennett low on SEC QB rankings, Aaron Murray chimes in

Despite leading the Georgia Bulldogs to their first national championship in 41 years, criticism surrounding quarterback Stetson Bennett has not decreased this offseason.

PFF recently ranked Bennett as the No. 34 ranked quarterback in the nation and No. 10 in the SEC for the 2022 season. Not a terribly fitting placement for a passer who did something no other quarterback in America was able to do last season.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports also released his SEC quarterback rankings in which Bennett checked in at No. 8.

Is the lack of appreciation for Bennett justified? Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, who holds the SEC records for career passing yards and passing touchdowns, does not think so.

“The amount of disrespect Stetson Bennett gets is incredible,” Murray wrote on Twitter, referring to 247Sports’ list that has Bennett at No. 8 in the SEC. “Kid helped lead his team to a national championship with inexperienced WRs and an average run game.”

The full top-ten was as follows (see how Murray would restructure it below):

Bryce Young, Alabama KJ Jefferson, Arkansas Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Will Levis, Kentucky Spencer Rattler, South Carolina Will Rogers, Mississippi State Anthony Richardson, Florida Stetson Bennett, Georgia Max Johnson, Texas A&M Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

If this were Murray’s list, he would change up the top-five and show the reigning national champ some more love, moving Bennett to No. 4.

“I’m moving him (Bennett) up to #4, KJ Jefferson to #5. Will Levis at #2,” Murray’s tweet continued. “Who makes these things?!”

Bennett threw for 29 touchdowns and only seven interceptions in 12 starts in 2021 and accumulated 2,862 passing yards. He added 259 yards and a touchdown on the ground in 2021 and closed out the season as the offensive MVP of the national championship game against Alabama.