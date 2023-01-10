Stetson Bennett IV matches Joe Burrow’s CFP Championship touchdown mark

Stetson Bennett IV delivered one of the most memorable performances we’ve ever seen in a college football national championship game on Monday night.

In his final collegiate game, the 25-year-old Georgia quarterback led the Bulldogs to back-to-back titles with a 65-7 rout of the TCU Horned Frogs. Bennett led the way with six total touchdowns (four passing, two rushing) in the game.

That ties Joe Burrow’s mark for the most by any player in a College Football Playoff national title game. In LSU’s 45-20 win over Clemson after the 2019 season, Burrow threw for five touchdowns (which remains a CFP Championship record) and ran for one as the Tigers completed one of the most memorable seasons in FBS history.

Stetson Bennett put up Burrow numbers in the #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/H0pu2e783K — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2023

Only five players have accounted for more than Bennett’s six touchdowns in a bowl game. Burrow is one of them thanks to his eight-touchdown performance against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal in 2019.

Regardless, there’s no denying that Bennett was able to end his career in legendary fashion as the Bulldogs become the first program to win back-to-back since Nick Saban — Kirby Smart’s mentor — did it at Alabama in 2011 and 2012.

List

The top 10 LSU football players of all time

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire