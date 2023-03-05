Stetson Bennett gets Twitter buzzing with strong NFL combine day

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett turned some heads thanks to his performance at the 2023 NFL combine. Bennett showed he can put some serious zip on the football and that he has an accurate deep ball.

Bennett won the first of his back-to-back national championships at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is home to the NFL combine.

The 5-foot-11, 192-pound quarterback does not have ideal size for the position. Bennett has shown speed throughout his college career and posted a 4.67 second 40-yard dash. Bennett impressed folks during passing drills at the combine. Additionally, the former walk-on quarterback posted a strong 33.5-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-10 broad jump.

Bennett’s 4.20 second 20-yard shuttle was the best of any quarterback. In fact, only two defensive backs finished with better times in that event than Bennett.

How did Twitter take in Bennett’s performance at the NFL combine?

Bennett's passing impresses draft analysts

Watch: Stetson Bennett's excellent deep passing

Bennett continues to impress those who underestimate him

Georgia media likes Stetson Bennett's combine performance

Stetson Bennett's 40-yard dash against similar quarterbacks

