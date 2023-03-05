Stetson Bennett gets Twitter buzzing with strong NFL combine day

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett turned some heads thanks to his performance at the 2023 NFL combine. Bennett showed he can put some serious zip on the football and that he has an accurate deep ball.

Bennett won the first of his back-to-back national championships at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is home to the NFL combine.

The 5-foot-11, 192-pound quarterback does not have ideal size for the position. Bennett has shown speed throughout his college career and posted a 4.67 second 40-yard dash. Bennett impressed folks during passing drills at the combine. Additionally, the former walk-on quarterback posted a strong 33.5-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-10 broad jump.

Bennett’s 4.20 second 20-yard shuttle was the best of any quarterback. In fact, only two defensive backs finished with better times in that event than Bennett.

How did Twitter take in Bennett’s performance at the NFL combine?

Bennett's passing impresses draft analysts

Stetson Bennett easily threw the best deep ball of the 1st Group of QBs. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 4, 2023

Stetson Bennett has really thrown the ball well today. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 4, 2023

Watch: Stetson Bennett's excellent deep passing

Bennett continues to impress those who underestimate him

Story continues

Stetson Bennett having the best throws the 1st time through the deep ball drill was not something I had on my Bingo Card for the 2023 NFL Combine. — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) March 4, 2023

Not gonna lie…I kinda like Stetson Bennett — Micah Kiser (@kiser_rollin) March 4, 2023

Georgia media likes Stetson Bennett's combine performance

Stetson Bennett’s day at the Combine is done. In my opinion, he looked very good in on-field drills. Delivered the ball on time and on the money, especially on deeper throws. That performance will help him come draft time if you ask me — Jed May (@JedMay_) March 4, 2023

I’d like to believe being a Stetson Bennett doubter is the most frustrating and exhausting thing you can be as a fan of football. All he does is defy the odds and win on the biggest stages. That includes National Championship Games and NFL Combines. #GoDawgs📬 https://t.co/EFv9Cs6Ldb — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) March 5, 2023

Stetson Bennett's 40-yard dash against similar quarterbacks

The comparable QBs to former @GeorgiaFootball Bulldog Stetson Bennett 👀 📱: Players Only Combine streaming on NFL+ https://t.co/fK7vaWjfxI pic.twitter.com/FIUvenVHiv — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire