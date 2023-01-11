Stetson Bennett earns a sip of the good stuff while Kirby Smart faces a key decision | Toppmeyer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Stetson Bennett IV went M.I.A. Tuesday morning, and while no one would say why, one could snicker and speculate as to the reason behind the Georgia quarterback’s absence from the morning-after national champions news conference.

“I got a call, and they said, ‘You're in the bullpen. Come to media.’ I'm, like, OK, I'm in. Stetson is not going to make it,” tight end Brock Bowers said in Bennett’s stead.

Is Pappy or one of his Kentucky-distilled cousins to blame? Whatever the case, the 25-year-old Bennett earned a victory celebration and a morning off after becoming a Georgia legend.

How quickly Bennett’s performance these past two seasons made us forget that all this started with Kirby Smart selecting the wrong quarterback.

Before the back-to-back national championships and the blowouts, before the cigars and the confetti, before Smart ribbed Bennett about avoiding the expensive bourbon in victory celebrations, Georgia’s coach needed to select a starting quarterback before the 2021 season.

Smart made the choice many coaches would make. He handed the reins to transfer JT Daniels, a former five-star recruit, and saddled Bennett, a former walk-on, with backup duties.

Bennett, though, was the man for the job, as Smart later learned.

Daniels proved ordinary, and he dealt with injures. Once Bennett moved into the pilot’s seat, he demonstrated the chutzpah Georgia needed.

Now, someone somewhere is probably planning for a Bennett statue in Athens.

I bring this up not as a stinging rebuke of Smart. Quarterback decision aside, Smart positioned Georgia for greatness, and I can’t imagine many of Smart’s contemporaries would have tapped Bennett as the Week 1 starter in 2021. Coaches say they pay no mind to recruiting rankings. Coaches fib.

I bring this up because Smart will face the important offseason decision of how to replace Bennett, and he needs to get this transition right for Georgia to stay on top, because No. 13 won’t be waiting in reserve. That number should be headed for retirement.

How distressing will Bennett’s exit be? Well, Smart’s 10-year-old son broke into tears Monday night at the realization that Bennett had just played his final game.

The elder Smart played it differently. He teased his quarterback during the postgame news conference, joking that Bennett ought to stay away from the Pappy Van Winkle's after a photo emerged following last year’s title triumph of the quarterback drinking straight from a bottle of the hard-to-find 23-year-old Kentucky bourbon, which retails for $300 but goes for much more on resale.

Jokes and sips aside, Bennett’s departure leaves a void.

“We got a lot of guys coming back – and, unfortunately, this one right here is not,” Smart said, with a nod to Bennett.

Carson Beck, who will be a fourth-year junior, is the most obvious heir.

Beck played most of the fourth quarter Monday after Bennett exited to a standing ovation at SoFi Stadium, No. 1 Georgia’s 65-7 win over No. 3 TCU already well in hand after Bennett had supplied six touchdowns.

“Watching him, it’s been a lot of fun. It really, really, truly has, and I’ve learned a lot from him,” Beck said in the locker room amid the championship celebration, while Bennett headed for the postgame news conference. “To see the work that he’s put in pay off and just the way that he plays, he’s a competitor, and he loves to win.”

In the era of the transfer quarterback, Georgia won two national champions with a guy who would have barely registered in the transfer portal rankings, had such rankings existed when Bennett reunited with Georgia after one season at a junior college. Bennett started and ended his career at Georgia with a season at Jones College in Mississippi inserted along the way.

Georgia’s next quarterback competition projects as being full of familiar faces rather than transfers.

Beck spent the past three seasons as a backup.

Who does that anymore?

“I’ve been patient,” Beck said. “(Bennett’s) mentality and his mindset towards the game, I’ve learned a lot. I love this university. Coach Smart and (offensive coordinator Todd) Monken, they’re great coaches, and it goes to show these past two years, what we’ve been able to accomplish. We’ve got great dudes around here.”

And they’ll continue to have great dudes. Top pass catchers Brock Bowers and Ladd McConken are set to return, and Adonai Mitchell from Cane Ridge High School could be poised for a breakout year after he missed most of this season with an ankle injury, before catching the winning touchdown pass against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl.

Marquee transfer wide receivers RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett are inbound.

Georgia may boast the nation’s most talented combination of tight ends and receivers next season. They’ll just need someone to flick it.

Former five-star recruit Brock Vandagriff and Gunnar Stockton, who impersonated TCU’s Max Duggan on the scout team before the national championship game, will be Beck’s competition.

Bennett will be the toast of Athens for a while, but Georgia's quest for continued success will continue.

No college football team has won three straight national championships since Minnesota in the 1930s.

The Bulldogs achieving that feat would be worthy of a sip of the good stuff, indeed.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

