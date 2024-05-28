Advertisement

Stetson Bennett discusses 2023 absence for first time, cites mental health

cameron dasilva
·1 min read
For the first time since missing his rookie year while on the non-football illness list, Stetson Bennett spoke about his time away from football. He held a press conference with reporters on Tuesday and while he didn’t get into the specifics surrounding his absence in 2023, he did cite his mental health as the reason for missing his rookie year.

Bennett told reporters that he spent last season at home and will keep the details of the situation “in house.” The Rams also have not disclosed why Bennett was placed on the non-football illness list in the first place, which caused him to miss all 17 regular-season games.

Les Snead said recently that Bennett’s time away from the game was “very beneficial” for him, noting that the quarterback was “exhausted” from all that he went through at Georgia – from walking on to winning two national championships.

Bennett is back with the team now and participating in the offseason workout program, taking part in practices on the field this spring. He’ll still have to earn a roster spot when final cuts are made in September, but he’s on the right track.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire