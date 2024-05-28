Stetson Bennett discusses 2023 absence for first time, cites mental health

For the first time since missing his rookie year while on the non-football illness list, Stetson Bennett spoke about his time away from football. He held a press conference with reporters on Tuesday and while he didn’t get into the specifics surrounding his absence in 2023, he did cite his mental health as the reason for missing his rookie year.

Bennett told reporters that he spent last season at home and will keep the details of the situation “in house.” The Rams also have not disclosed why Bennett was placed on the non-football illness list in the first place, which caused him to miss all 17 regular-season games.

Stetson Bennett just spoke with media for the first time since going on the Non-Football Injury list last season. The Rams QB declined to go into the specifics on why he stepped away last year, except to say the reason related to mental health — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) May 28, 2024

Stetson Bennett says he spent last season at home. Doesn’t want to get into specifics. “I think we’re going to keep that in house.” Bennett says he’s grateful for another shot with the Rams. pic.twitter.com/bJcMukaDVX — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) May 28, 2024

Les Snead said recently that Bennett’s time away from the game was “very beneficial” for him, noting that the quarterback was “exhausted” from all that he went through at Georgia – from walking on to winning two national championships.

Bennett is back with the team now and participating in the offseason workout program, taking part in practices on the field this spring. He’ll still have to earn a roster spot when final cuts are made in September, but he’s on the right track.

