Stetson Bennett dime hits Jermaine Burton for Georgia TD

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
J.C. Shelton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

No. 1 Georgia found the endzone first versus Georgia Tech thanks to a great throw from Stetson Bennett to Jermaine Burton for a 25-yard touchdown.

That put the Bulldogs up 10-0 in the first quarter after a Jake Podlesny 38-yard field goal

Georgia has out-gained Georgia Tech 108 to 18 so far.

The game is live now on ABC.

Recommended Stories