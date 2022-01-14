Stetson Bennett Celebrates National Championship Win by Working Raising Cane's Drive-Thru

Stetson Bennett

Getty Images / Jamie Schwaberow

No one can accuse Georgia Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett of having a poor work ethic. After joining Georgia's football team as a walk-on in 2017, transferring to play at a junior college the following year, then returning to Georgia as a scholarship quarterback in 2019—only to spend two more years buried in the depth chart—his big win as UGA's starting quarterback during Monday night's National Championship game has been a longtime coming.

After a well-deserved night out celebrating with his teammates on Monday, it was back to the grind for Bennett. Only this time it wasn't a football field he was suiting up for, it was a fast-food restaurant near Georgia's campus in Athens.

On Thursday, Bennett traded in his helmet for a headset to work the drive-thru at Raising Cane's, a Lousiana-based fast food chain known for its chicken fingers and secret-recipe Cane Sauce. And once again, The Mailman (a nickname Bennett earned after wearing a U.S. Postal Service hat to high school football camps in an attempt to stand out) delivered.

Instead of completing touchdown passes, he put his hands to work serving hundreds of meals to lucky Georgia students and fans who got to personally thank their quarterback for leading the school to its first national championship win in 41 years. Several students and fans took to social media to document their time with the game MVP.

On Monday, Stetson threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns in Georgia's 33-18 revenge win over the University of Alabama. UGA head coach Kirby Smart became the first of Nick Saban's former Alabama assistants to beat him, and Georgia won its first national title since 1980.

From national champion to hospitality hero, we can guarantee this is a week Bennett will never forget!