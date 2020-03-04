Stetson beats North Alabama 82-72 in Atlantic Sun tourney

DELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Kenny Aninye had a career-high 21 points as fourth-seeded Stetson topped No. 5 seed North Alabama 82-72 in an Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

The Hatters (16-16) will face top-seeded Liberty (28-4) in a Thursday semifinal. Stetson split the season series with the Flames, winning 48-43 in a home game in January, but losing in a rout on the road, 77-49 on Feb. 22.

Aninye made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Mahamadou Diawara added 14 points for Stetson. Rob Perry had 13 points and Christiaan Jones 12.

Jamari Blackmon had 22 points for the Lions (13-17). Mervin James added 15 points and nine rebounds. C.J. Brim had 14 points and six assists.

