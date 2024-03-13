Stetson basketball and the march to Madness: How the darlings of DeLand survived and advanced

DELAND — Still don't believe in the Magic of March?

Try explaining how, every time the ASUN Conference tournament went a little sideways, Stetson coach Donnie Jones was able to pull a rabbit out of his Hatters.

Or a rebound. Or an assist. Or a 3-pointer. Or a stop.

On paper, and in particular the stat sheet, this Stetson team should probably be handing in its uniforms, not dancing in DeLand. And that's without mentioning that the Hatters have been down a starting forward in Josh Smith and a rotation player, guard Cyncier Harrison, for the stretch run. Or the fact four-year starting center — 6-foot-10, 250-pound Mahamadou Diawara — transferred to Oregon just before the school year started.

The Hatters lost their regular-season finale. In fact they were smoked, by 19 points at North Florida.

Stetson's Jalen Blackmon (5) reacts during the ASUN Championship game against Austin Peay at the Edmunds Center in DeLand, Sunday, March 10, 2024.

And then, every step of the ASUN tournament — consecutive home wins over Queens, Jacksonville and Austin Peay — the Hatters lived on the edge, sometimes with a foot dangling over the abyss. Yet, in the face of adversity and the post-game microphone, the Hatters came up with winning answers.

"These kids have been resilient all year long, they haven’t tucked their head anytime we’ve lost a game," Jones said. "It says a lot about the character of this team."

Here's a step-by-step, game-by-game recount of that character and resiliency, two traits that have helped Stetson march where no Hatters have traversed before.

ASUN quarterfinal: (2) Stetson 83, (7) Queens 71

In retrospect, and by comparison, this one was a walk in the park.

Still, despite Stetson controlling most of the first half, leading by as many as 12, a 19-9 closing stretch brought the Royals to within two at 38-36 at the break.

A couple of themes emerged: First, the Hatters' susceptibility on the offensive glass, and second, the penchant of its role players for making big shots at critical times to help them make up for it.

Stetson's Giancarlo Valdez attempts to drive to the basket during a game with Milwaukee at the Sunshine Slam Tournament at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

Stetson was beaten 16-6 in offensive rebounds and 14-6 in second-chance points, yet pulled away early in the second half thanks in large part to a pair of back-to-back, backbreaking 3-pointers from reserve guard Giancarlo Valdez. Those two daggers make up half of Valdez's 3-point total this year (4 for 11).

"Those guys practice against our starting five, they compete every day and a lot of times, they win," Jones said afterward. "It's the great cliché, if you're not ready when the opportunity comes, it's too late. Giancarlo made big plays tonight."

The game also served as a showcase for point guard Stephan Swenson and his willingness to provide whatever needed. Against the Royals, it was rebounds and his 12 against Queens was twice as many as any other Hatter had.

The next round would require a little more.

ASUN semifinal: (2) Stetson 88, (10) Jacksonville 87

Stetson's Tristan Gross (1) and Treyton Thompson (42) celebrate with teammate Stephan Swenson (30) after Swenson hit a late 3-pointer as part of the Hatters' 88-87 win over Jacksonville in an ASUN semifinal on Thursday, March 7, 2024 in DeLand.

The Swenson Swish. The Belgian Barrage. Stephan Heaven.

Whatever the game ends up being called in Stetson lore, it will forever serve as Swenson's permanent stamp on the program. The four-year starter from Brussels, by way of Westminster Academy in Fort Lauderdale, scored 14 points over the final 4:37, capped by a game-winning triple with just over four seconds showing. The Hatters trailed by 10 when Swenson began the onslaught and somehow overcame a litany of statistical deficiencies to prevail.

Swenson entered just a 30.2% 3-point shooter on the season. He went 7 for 9 against the Dolphins.

"Every game, you never know," said a soaking-wet Swenson, drenched in the postgame celebration by the water bottles of his teammates. "When you always believe that game is going to come at one point, and it did today, it just felt phenomenal."

Swenson's shooting wasn't the only anomaly.

Jalen Blackmon, the ASUN's leading scorer, had his worst night of the year in terms of shooting percentage, hitting only 2 of 12 field-goal attempts, and finished with 12 points, nine below his average at the time. The Hatters were shellacked on the glass to the tune of a 36-18 rebounding advantage for Jacksonville and a 20-7 edge in second-chance points.

The Dolphins made more than half of their field goals (28 for 55), had a positive assist-to-turnover ratio (10-9) and got a 36-point performance from guard Robert McCray and yet, somehow, came up short.

Swenson's late flurry certainly went a long way, but Stetson freshman guard Tristan Gross buried four 3-pointers and had 14 points in the first half to help keep the Hatters afloat. Gross averages 4 points per game.

Stetson's Tristan Gross drives down the court during a game with North Florida at Stetson Edmunds Center in DeLand, Jan. 4, 2024.

All Jacksonville coach Jordan Mincy could do was chuckle as he scanned over the stats and to his credit, gave credit where it was due.

"Tristan Gross, we were helping off of him early and he comes in and gets four 3s, so it's like, 'OK'," Mincy said. "Then you see Swenson, he hits one, he hits two and we told our guys at the end, 'Just don't give up a 3.' The one he hit on (forward DeeJuan Pruitt with 21 seconds left to cut the Dolphins lead to 86-85), I felt like DeeJuan was draped all over him and it hit every part of the rim and just rolled in.

"You know what, (Swenson) deserved it, man. That guy has put so much work and sweat equity into building Stetson from the ground up, he deserves that moment."

ASUN final: (2) Stetson 94, (4) Austin Peay 91

Parking lots at the Edmunds Center were filling an hour before tip. A line of fans waited outside to enter the building.

Suddenly, a program that ranked 338th out of 352 Division 1 teams in terms of average attendance in 2022-23 (645 per night) was the hottest ticket in Volusia County.

Jones could see it coming from a mile away.

"When you’ve never won a championship, you don’t know what that stage is like and I knew there’d be a lot of (nerves) early on," Jones said. "I was just hoping we could get through the first half and not dig ourselves a large deficit."

Stetson's Jalen Blackmon (5) drives past Austin Peay's Dez White (2) during the ASUN championship game at the Edmunds Center in DeLand, Sunday, March 10, 2024.

And yet, a jumper from Austin Peay's Dezi Jones gave the Governors a 35-26 advantage nearing the break. With momentum against them and his team teetering in the brink, Jones called a timeout.

Blackmon, who had picked up two early fouls and was bench-stricken for most of the first half, made a plea to his coach.

“Coach Jones has had trust in me all season, he’s put me in the best situations I could ever ask for,” Blackmon said. “I had two fouls. Earlier in the season, I’ve had two fouls and he didn’t let me go back in. I told him, ‘I promise you, I won’t foul anymore.’ And he trusted me again.”

Blackmon re-entered and buried two 3-pointers during a crucial closing stretch that saw the Hatters get to within three points at 39-36 at the break.

The floodgates opened after that.

Stetson's Aubin Gateretse slams the ally-oop during ASUN Championship game at Edmunds Center in DeLand, Sunday, March 10, 2024.

After nearly a game and a half of subpar offensive play, at least by his standards, Blackmon put together arguably the best half of his career. He scored 34 points after halftime, including 16 straight Stetson markers at one point.

Stetson missed a few free throws along the way to allow Austin Peay to stay within striking distance. But when the Governors put the Hatters on the line late, they were money, making 12 of their final 13 to hold on.

That included an 11-for-15 performance from center Aubin Gateretse who, on the season, is a 62.4% foul shooter. Blackmon, tied for 13th nationally in foul shooting (90.9%), hit 14 of 17, including 5 of 6 in the final 30 seconds.

“I’m built for those moments,” Blackmon said. “Those were big free throws and I understood the moment. Aubin, 11 for 15, that’s great. I see him every day after practice working on his free throws for 30 minutes every day.”

Stetson president Christopher Roellke, left, celebrates with players and coaches after Stetson wins the ASUN Championship game at Edmunds Center in DeLand, Sunday, March 10, 2024.

And of course, it wasn't as simple as Blackmon's points or the team's work at the charity stripe.

Gross and Alec Oglesby combined to hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and Stetson was able to survive a 48-28 shortcoming in the paint with a 10 for 19 showing from beyond the arc. That came on the heels of a 13 for 22 clip from 3 against the Dolphins.

Naturally, those are the two best 3-point performances of the season for the Hatters in terms of percentage.

Swenson, who played 116 out of 120 possible minutes over three games, was badgered by full-court traps and pressures and still managed five assists to just three turnovers. Stetson's other three guards — Gross, Oglesby and Blackmon — averaged 36, 35.7 and 35 minutes per game in the tournament.

ASUN TOURNAMENT AVERAGES, TOTALS Player Min FG 3PT FT Pts Reb Ast Stl Stephan Swenson, PG 115:53 22-44 8-16 9-13 20.3 5.7 4.7 1.7 Alec Oglesby, G 105:57 6-15 5-11 8-8 8.3 4.3 2.0 0.3 Tristan Gross, G 108:34 12-17 8-12 0-1 10.7 2.7 1.0 1.0 Jalen Blackmon, G 105:10 23-54 6-22 24-28 25.3 2.7 3.3 1.0 Aubin Gateretse, C 88:37 18-21 0-0 20-31 18.7 6.3 0.3 0.3 Treyton Thompson, C 31:23 3-6 1-2 0-0 2.3 2.7 0.0 0.0 Giancarlo Valdez, G 39:49 2-2 2-2 2-2 2.7 1.3 0.3 0.0 Alex Doyle, G 4:37 0-1 0-1 0-0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

All told, the Hatters lost the rebounding battle in all three games, were outscored from the bench by a combined 50-15, lost the second-chance battle 48-21, and in the semifinals and finals, trailed for 47:48 while leading just 25:26 of 80 total minutes.

Yet Steson won them all.

Survive and advance? That's about right.

Stetson Hatters roster: Some assembly required

Stetson's Treyton Thompson (42) drives to the basket past Austin Peay's Ja'Monta Black (4) during ASUN Championship game at Edmunds Center in DeLand, Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Like so many small-school teams in the age of Name, Image and Likeness and the transfer portal, roster building and retainment at Stetson has been a challenge. DeLand isn't on the water, yet in terms of the Hatters' basketball roster, it's still a bit of an island of misfit toys.

Gateretse and Swenson are both Belgian, and Swenson, the unquestioned floor leader and heartbeat of the team, had no other Division I offers. Blackmon transferred in from Grand Canyon before last year. Backup center Treyton Thompson came over from Minnesota last year. Both Oglesby and Gross are in-state products with the former making stops at Cleveland State and UNC Wilmington along the way.

Even Jones, who was part of two national championships as an assistant under Billy Donovan at Florida (2006 and 2007), will enter the NCAA Tournament for the first time as a head coach. It's an unquestioned highlight in a coaching career that started in 1988 at the University of Pikeville in Kentucky and has included stops at Marshall, UCF, Wichita State and Dayton.

Stetson coach Donnie Jones (center) talks to his team during a timeout on Tuesday during an ASUN quarterfinal against Queens.

Undersized and overworked, exhausted yet exuberant, often outmanned but rarely if ever outworked, Blackmon and Swenson sat in the back of the media room after the Austin Peay victory, clutching pieces of newly cut net surrounded by plaques, trophies and a game ball.

They looked on as Jones answered questions and, when asked what the plan was for the week between the win and Selection Sunday, Jones caught the glare of his leaders from the corner of his eye and smiled.

"Yeah, we're going to give them a day off," he grinned. "Just won a championship, we're going to take one off tomorrow."

And like everything else they got last week, the Hatters earned it.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Stetson Hatters basketball: ASUN Tournament tested team's title temper