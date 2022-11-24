'Steroid boy': Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins slammed by 49ers' Charvarius Ward

The Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins has long been considered one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

But that is no longer the case, at least according to the San Francisco 49ers' Charvarius Ward.

The cornerback slammed the wide receiver in a recent interview with KNBR, calling Hopkins "steroid boy."

“D Hop, he think he a tough guy. He think he still one of the best receivers in the league and he really not,” Ward told 49ers broadcasters Greg Papa and Tim Ryan on KNBR. “He was trying to talk noise and talk hard all game. We not scared of him. He thought we was scared of him. He tried to intimidate us, but forget him, we did our thing. We went out there and got a dub and we did our job. He was just yip-yapping all game, but we don’t care about that. We just wanted to win.”

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, center, loses control of the ball as he is hit by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward, right, and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates

Ward wasn't done.

“He was getting locked up. He was doing some dirty things,” Ward said. “He tried to clip me, he grabbed me by the throat. He grabbed my facemask on one play, so I don’t respect his game. That’s steroid boy.”

Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the NFL's PED policy.

The Cardinals receiver finished with nine catches for 91 yards in the game against the 49ers in Mexico City on Monday Night Football, a game that the 49ers won, 38-10.

The Cardinals and 49ers are scheduled to face off again to conclude the NFL regular season in Week 18 in San Francisco in a game that could have just gotten more interesting after Ward's comments.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins slammed by 49ers' Charvarius Ward