Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton's statuses in doubt after not practicing Thursday

Shepard with towel over head

After leaving this past Sunday's game in the first half with hamstring injuries, it looks like Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton will miss this week's game in New Orleans.

Both receivers did not practice on Thursday, leaving their statuses in doubt.

Blake Martinez also left the game in the first half with what turned out to be a torn ACL. His replacement for the year, Tae Crowder, popped up on the injury report on Thursday, also with a hamstring injury.

The Giants have already lost their first three games of the season, and as heavy underdogs against the Saints, their schedule isn't getting any easier.

Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay were limited as well during practice on Thursday, but they both have played all three games this year.

OL Ben Bredeson also missed practice with a hand injury.