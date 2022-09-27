The fear on Monday night was that Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending knee injury and it was confirmed on Tuesday.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Shepard tore his left ACL on the final play of the game. Shepard was away from the play and went down with a non-contact injury.

It’s the second straight season that’s ended with a major injury for Shepard. He tore his Achilles in 2021 and then took a pay cut in order to remain with the Giants this season. Shepard is not under contract for 2023, so Monday night may have been his final appearance for the Giants.

Shepard had 13 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown this year.

The loss of Shepard leaves an already underwhelming Giants receiving corps even thinner. Richie James is the leading receiver through three games as Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have remained non-factors in their second season with the team. David Sills, Darius Slayton, and rookie Wan'Dale Robinson are also on the roster.

Sterling Shepard tore his ACL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk