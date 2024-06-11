Sterling Shepard talks joining Bucs, reunion with Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added some valuable experience to their wide receiver room last week, signing veteran Sterling Shepard to a one-year deal.

Shepard will be reuniting with his former college quarterback in Baker Mayfield, as the pair connected for plenty of big plays while playing for the Oklahoma Sooners. He also joins a receiver group that already features two of the league’s best in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, along with some promising youth he could help develop with his experience.

After taking part in his first practice with the team during mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Shepard spoke with the media about joining the Bucs, reuniting with Mayfield, and much more:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire