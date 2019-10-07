Sterling Shepard suffers another concussion

The Giants play on Thursday night, and they most likely won’t have receiver Sterling Shepard when they do.

Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Shepard has returned to the concussion protocol with his second head injury of the season. This will make it very difficult for Shepard to receive all appropriate clearances in advance of the Week Six short-week game at New England.

Per Vacchiano, Shepard reported concussion symptoms when he showed up at the facility on Monday.

Shepard underwent a concussion evaluation during Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, but he was cleared to return and did. He suffered a concussion during a Week One loss to the Cowboys, but he manage to wave off efforts to get him out of the game. The NFL and NFL Players Association have been investigating the obvious failure to comply with the concussion protocol.