Sterling Shepard suffered torn Achilles in Sunday's loss to Cowboys

Sterling Shepard close up

Sterling Shepard's season is over after he tore his Achilles in the fourth quarter of the Giants' 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Shepard fell to the ground and immediately grabbed his lower left leg off a snap. SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirmed the injury diagnosis.

Shepard has been riddled with injuries all season long - Sunday's Week 15 matchup was just his seventh game of the season.





He missed the Giants' Weeks 4, 5, and 7 matchups with a hamstring injury, and a quad injury kept Shepard out for four straight games before he returned last week.

Shepard has played in more than 12 games just twice in his career, and not since 2018.

His seven games will be a career-low. He'll finish the year with 36 catches for 366 yards and one touchdown. And sadly, this also puts, at least, some of the 2022 season in jeopardy also.