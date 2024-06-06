Sterling Shepard signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s been nine seasons since Sterling Shepard caught passes from Baker Mayfield, but that is about to change.

The two beloved former Oklahoma Sooners will be playing together once again in the NFL after Shepard signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.

The pair were teammates at Oklahoma in 2014 and 2015. After Mayfield had to sit out the 2014 season due to the transfer rules, he and Shepard lit up the Big 12 in 2015. OU captured a conference championship, leading to a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Shepard tallied 11 touchdown catches and nearly 1,300 receiving yards in his senior season, providing OU fans with plenty of memorable moments. His performance in the Sooners comeback win over Tennessee at Neyland Stadium ranks among the best. Shepard recorded seven receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns to help the Sooners earn the top 25 win.

According to Bucs Wire, Mayfield was instrumental in getting Shepard to Tampa, convincing the veteran wideout to give it one more go in 2024. Mayfield is entering his second season with the Bucs, looking to build on a career year in 2023.

Somewhere, Bob Stoops has to be smiling.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Aaron on X @AaronGelvin.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire