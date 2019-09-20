Sterling Shepard set to return for Giants, Cody Latimer out

Quarterback Daniel Jones will have the Giants’ top wide receiver in the lineup for his first NFL start.

Sterling Shepard missed what might have been Eli Manning‘s final Giants start with a concussion, but he cleared the concussion protocol over the course of this week and avoided an injury designation on Friday. Head coach Pat Shurmur said that should “be a big boost” to an offense that can use all the help it can find.

Jones won’t have Cody Latimer in the lineup, however. Latimer remains in the concussion protocol after taking a shot to the head from Bills safety Jordan Poyer last weekend.

The Giants listed Bennie Fowler as questionable with a hamstring injury. Rookie Darius Slayton may be up in his place after missing the first two games of the year with a hamstring injury of his own.