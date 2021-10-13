Sterling Shepard says he’s back this week

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but that absence appears set to come to an end this week.

Shepard practiced on Wednesday and told reporters after the session that he will play against the Rams this Sunday. Shepard may not be the only Giants wideout returning to action.

Darius Slayton has also missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury and joined Shepard on the practice field on Wednesday. Getting both players back in action would be a welcome development for the Giants as Kenny Golladay is reportedly set to miss this week with a knee injury.

Safety Jabrill Peppers practiced on Wednesday as well. He missed Week Five’s loss to the Cowboys with a hamstring injury.

