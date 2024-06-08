Sterling Shepard says he ‘always wanted to be a Giant’

On Thursday, news broke that former New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The move will reunite Step with his college quarterback, Baker Mayfield, who led the Bucs to a playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Shepard, 31, spent the first eight years of his career with the Giants. Although everyone knew he would not be back it will still be strange to see him in another uniform.

Although he did sign elsewhere, Shepard showed loyalty to the team that drafted him when he was asked about signing with Tampa.

“It’s a new scene. I can’t say I wanted to experience that, I always wanted to be a Giant but I’m not mad at it, man. It’s a really good situation, they have a really good football team, really talented football team and I get to be reunited with my boy and get to play with him a little bit,” Shepard told the New York Post.

Shepard shared similar sentiments on Instagram in January.

“Forever grateful to the New York Giants organization, past and present teammates, and the incredible fan base for their unwavering love and support over the past 8 years,” he wrote. “New Jersey, my second home, will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for embracing me with open arms and making me feel like family. Once a Giant, always a Giant!”

In the Giants’ season finale, they honored Shepard and allowed fans to show love to, at the time, the longest-tenured Giant.

Following the season, Shepard said it would have to be the “perfect situation” in order to continue playing. It appears he’s found just that, playing with fellow Oklahoma Sooners alumni, Baker Mayfield.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire