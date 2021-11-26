Sterling Shepard is officially sidelined for at least another week.

The Giants receiver has been declared out for Sunday’s game against the Eagles with a quad injury. Shepard has not played since Week Eight and did not practice all week. He’s only appeared in five games this season, making 32 catches for 324 yards with a touchdown.

In all likelihood, New York will also be without first-round receiver Kadarius Toney this week. He’s listed as doubtful with a quad injury after missing all three days of practice. Last week, Toney caught seven passes for 40 yards. He has 35 receptions for 392 yards this season.

Fullback Cullen Giallaspia (calf) and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) are also out for Sunday.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) is also doubtful.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) is questionable after playing his first game since Week Five on Monday. He had 25 yards rushing and six catches for 31 yards in the 30-10 loss to Tampa Bay.

Receiver John Ross (quad) is questionable for Sunday as well.

Sterling Shepard ruled out, Kadarius Toney doubtful for Giants-Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk