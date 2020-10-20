Sterling Shepard returning to practice for Giants

The Giants are set to have wide receiver Sterling Shepard back at practice on Tuesday.

Shepard was placed on injured reserve after injuring his toe during the team’s Week Two loss to the Bears. Designating him for return opens up a three-week window for Shepard to practice before the team has to activate him or shut him down for the season.

It also makes Shepard eligible to play against the Eagles on Thursday night. The team has an open roster spot after placing linebacker Lorenzo Carter on injured reserve and head coach Joe Judge said it is a possibility when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

Shepard had eight catches for 76 yards during the first two games of the year.

