Sterling Shepard praises Daniel Jones' maturity after win vs. Eagles
New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard praises QB Daniel Jones' maturity after win vs. Eagles. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard praises QB Daniel Jones' maturity after win vs. Eagles. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Check out the prize money payout for all the players at the 2020 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.
Browns running back Nick Chubb, in his first game since Week Four, delivered the dagger for home team by not scoring a touchdown. When was the decision made that Chubb would pass on a clear and easy touchdown? “It was made in the huddle, and I got the call from Baker [Mayfield] to if we [more]
England manager is understood to have tested positive around the 25 October, three days other he spoke to Morgan and others at the GQ Heroes event, before isolating without alerting those who were in attendance
It became clear it is not if, but when Michigan will part ways with Jim Harbaugh after Big Blue got blown out by Wisconsin on Saturday. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde list the candidates that could take over the Wolverine program. Michigan isn’t the only traditional Big Ten power struggling in 2020. Penn State fell to 0-4 for the second time in program history after a loss to Nebraska. Can James Franklin turn it around in Happy Valley? The guys also kick around the idea of moving the College Football Playoff before selecting their weekly Heisman Trophy winners.
Bud Dupree offered up the perfect pic and the perfect caption from Sunday's win over the Bengals.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow had some words about a hit by a Pittsburgh Steelers defender.
Tiger Woods recorded his highest score on a single hole in his 26-year professional career with a calamitous 10 at Augusta National's par-three 12th on Sunday. The treacherous short hole was good to Woods in his 2019 comeback victory when fellow contenders Francesco Molinari, Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter all found Rae's Creek, but it came back to bite him in brutal fashion in this year's final round. An eight-iron tee shot came up shy and rolled back into the water, before Woods did the same with a pitch from the drop zone. Playing five, Woods flew his next attempt over the green into the back bunker, leaving an awkward stance with the ball well below his feet. Unable to control the shot from sand, Woods' sixth rocketed across the green back into the pond. He took a penalty drop in the bunker, splashed out to the fringe with his eighth and missed the putt for a nine.
Nick Boyle was carted off the field after taking a brutal shot to the leg on Sunday night.
New York Giants S Jabrill Peppers was fined by the NFL for his accidental season-ending collision with Washington QB Kyle Allen.
Cam Newton shared a hilarious interaction that took place between him and Jakobi Meyers right before the wide receiver's double-pass touchdown Sunday night vs. the Ravens.
The Lakers are close to finalizing a deal to trade guard Danny Green and the No. 28 overall draft pick for Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schröder.
Anyone else get Ahmad Brooks flashbacks?
Instead of kicking an extra point for the cover, the Cardinals didn't want to take a chance.
The Buffalo Bills forced Kyler Murray from the pocket, chewing up precious seconds while forcing the Arizona quarterback to make a desperation throw into the end zone. Three Buffalo defenders collapsed around Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, well positioned to swat the ball away to preserve Buffalo's comeback victory. An answered prayer for Arizona left Buffalo with a bitter defeat.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton made history with his touchdown run in the third quarter of Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
By winning the 2020 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Dustin Johnson won what is often considered the most prestigious tournament in the sport. He was presented with the fabled green jacket, just like Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and other legends who have earned victories. Johnson also takes home […]
Here’s a look at who could replace Will Muschamp in Columbia after he went 28-30 in five seasons.
The Browns are one of 6 teams with 6 wins
Say what you want about Aaron Rodgers, but you cannot deny his arm talent
It's been a Sunday Masters staple — a hole location for the tricky 16th hole that allows players to use the bank to draw the ball close.