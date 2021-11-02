Giants' Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney leave Monday's game with injuries

Shepard with towel over head

After returning this week from a hamstring injury, Sterling Shepard will not return to Monday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a quad injury.

In the fourth quarter, Kadarius Toney suffered a thumb injury and headed to the locker room. His return is questionable.

Shepard suffered the injury in the closing seconds of the second quarter -- he left his helmet on on the sideline and was without trainers for the rest of the half, but was ruled out during the third quarter.

The Giants also lost Dante Pettis to a shoulder injury.



Shepard has missed three games this year -- he missed Weeks 4 and 5 with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Falcons.

He then missed their game against the Carolina Panthers last week. Toney also missed that game with an ankle injury he hurt against Dallas then re-aggravated against the Rams.

Both Toney and Shepard entered Monday listed as questionable.