How Sterling Shepard’s NFL journey got him to Tampa Bay

Sterling Shepard’s NFL career was thought to be over.

The former Oklahoma Sooners star had a productive career in the National Football League. But after eight seasons with the New York Giants and multiple injuries, Shepard’s time in the league looked to be wearing thin.

Shepard explains that he was in “straight daddy mode,” taking care of his children and trying to figure out what was next for him with life after the NFL.

That’s when his former OU quarterback picked up the phone.

Baker Mayfield, who played with Shepard during the latter’s senior season in 2015, sent a text asking Shepard how his body felt. That set off a conversation and a chain reaction that led to Shepard signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Mayfield is entering his second season.

Shepard spoke to the media in Tampa for the first time on Tuesday, telling the whirlwind story of how he found himself back on an NFL roster. He was very complimentary of his former and current QB, saying how excited he was to be back with Mayfield after nine seasons apart.

The duo went 11-2 at Oklahoma together in 2015, earning a spot in the College Football Playoff after winning the Big 12 Championship.

Shepard should compete to be the third wide receiver with the Bucs, along with younger players like Trey Palmer, Jalen McMillian and Rakim Jarrett. Mayfield clearly thinks the former Sooner legend can be another reliable option at wideout, behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire