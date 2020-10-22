Sterling Shepard might be available for Giants vs. Eagles: 'It's trending in that direction'

The Giants are heading into a big game on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, and one veteran player is going to try to make sure he's on the field to help them win.

Sterling Shepard has missed the last four games, dealing with turf toe suffered in the Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears. But after rehabbing for about a month now, Shepard is going to test out his foot ahead of tonight's game, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

Sources told Vacchiano that it's "trending in that direction" that Shepard ends up playing. He will truly be a game-time decision.

But is that really the smart thing to do?

Turf toe injuries are different in every player, but the general rule is to never rush back from it because it can nag for the rest of the season. In Shepard's case, the Giants aren't necessarily hurting at wide receiver, so it's not like they need Shepard to step in right away. C.J. Board won't be playing because of a concussion, but Golden Tate, Darius Slayton and undrafted rookie Austin Mack are all available.

Also, Shepard has been dealing with injuries the past couple of seasons, so one would think he'd try to make sure he's 100 percent healthy before stepping back on the field as to make sure he doesn't miss anymore games.

We'll see what eventually happens during warmups at The Linc.