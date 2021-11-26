Sterling Shepard out, Kadarius Toney doubtful for Giants against Eagles on Sunday

Shepard with towel over head

The injury bug just can't seem to leave the Giants' side.

Sterling Shepard was officially ruled out of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday with his lingering quad injury. It will be his second-straight missed game and his sixth of the season - he missed four earlier this year with hamstring injuries.

Kadarius Toney will likely join Shepard on the bench, as he is also dealing with a quad injury. If Toney misses Sunday's game, it will be the second he will miss of the season. He injured his ankle in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams, and missed the rest of that game as well as the following week.



The Giants have also ruled out fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf) and tight end Kaden Smith (knee), while tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) is doubtful.

Saquon Barkley is officially listed as questionable but he told reporters on Friday that he will be good to go.