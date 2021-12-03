Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney doubtful for Giants

The Giants won’t have quarterback Daniel Jones and they’re likely to be missing two wide receivers as well.

Sterling Shepard (quad) and Kadarius Toney (quad, oblique) have been listed as doubtful to play against the Dolphins on Sunday. Assuming there’s not a sudden positive change in status, Shepard will miss his fourth straight game and seventh overall this season. It would be Toney’s second straight game on the sideline.

Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, John Ross, and Collin Johnson are the other wideouts on the 53-man roster, although Ross is listed as questionable due to a quad injury and an illness. Pharoh Cooper has been elevated from the practice squad for the last three games.

Linebacker Trent Harris (ankle), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (quad), and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) have been ruled out along with Jones. Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf), tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle), and tackle Nate Solder (elbow) are all listed as questionable.

