Sterling Shepard, Janoris Jenkins, Nate Solder cleared from protocol

The Giants announced that receiver Sterling Shepard, cornerback Janoris Jenkins and left tackle Nate Solder were cleared from concussion protocol and will play Sunday.

The news was both expected and welcome.

Shepard has missed the past five games with his brain injury.

The team did rule out its top two tight ends.

Evan Engram has a left foot sprain and Rhett Ellison remains in concussion protocol. The Giants will have Scott Simonson and Kaden Smith at the position.