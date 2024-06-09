Advertisement

Can Sterling Shepard make an impact for the Bucs?

luke easterling
·1 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added more experience to their wide receiver room earlier this week, agreeing to terms with veteran pass-catcher Sterling Shepard on a one-year deal.

Shepard, a college teammate of Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma, spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the New York Giants. He seemed set for retirement before a text from Mayfield sparked what would eventually become a reunion for the former Sooners.

So, will Shepard actually be able to carve out a significant role for himself in Tampa Bay this season.

Pat Donovan and Aaron Jacobson of Tampa’s WDAE recently broke down the topic:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire