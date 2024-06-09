Can Sterling Shepard make an impact for the Bucs?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added more experience to their wide receiver room earlier this week, agreeing to terms with veteran pass-catcher Sterling Shepard on a one-year deal.

Shepard, a college teammate of Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma, spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the New York Giants. He seemed set for retirement before a text from Mayfield sparked what would eventually become a reunion for the former Sooners.

So, will Shepard actually be able to carve out a significant role for himself in Tampa Bay this season.

Pat Donovan and Aaron Jacobson of Tampa’s WDAE recently broke down the topic:

