Sterling Shepard heads to IR with Devonta Freeman signing official

Word on Wednesday morning was that Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was expected to miss this weekend’s game against the 49ers because of turf toe.

Shepard will definitely be missing that game as well as road games against the Rams and Cowboys. The Giants announced that Shepard has been placed on injured reserve. He’ll be eligible to return after missing those three games, although it remains to be seen if that will be the case.

That move opened up a roster spot that the Giants filled by officially signing running back Devonta Freeman. They came to terms with the former Falcon after losing Saquon Barkley for the season with a torn ACL.

Freeman will be eligible to play against the 49ers this week. This week’s practices will likely determine what kind of role he fills in a backfield that also features Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman.

