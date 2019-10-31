Sterling Shepard fully participates in Giants practice

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is moving closer to a return to game action.

Shepard has missed the last three games while in the concussion protocol, but began ramping up his on-field work ahead of last Sunday’s loss to the Lions. That progress continued on Thursday.

Shepard was a full participant in practice. He is still waiting for final clearance from the protocol, but it should come as long as Shepard doesn’t experience any symptoms after the session. Assuming it does, Shepard will be back on the field for Monday night’s game against the Cowboys.

Cornerback Corey Ballentine joined Shepard as a full participant in practice and is also waiting to come out of the concussion protocol in time for Monday.