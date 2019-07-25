Sterling Shepard fractures thumb

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard fractured his thumb.

X-rays revealed the bad news, according to the team. The Giants said they will evaluate Shepard’s injury “on a week-to-week basis.”

Shepard left the field after injuring his thumb while going low for a pass Thursday.

The Giants now are left hoping he can return in time for the season opener with Shepard expected to carry a bigger load with Odell Beckham now in Cleveland.

Shepard has 190 catches for 2,286 yards and 14 touchdowns the past three seasons. He signed a four-year, $41 million extension this offseason.