Sterling Shepard feeling better after bout with migraines

Good news about the Giants has been in short supply all season and this week has been no exception.

Eli Manning‘s benching and the subsequent outcries about how it was handled coincided with five players being placed on injured reserve to make this another banner week in New Jersey. Buried somewhere in there is some positive news about one member of the team.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard has missed the last two games because of migraine headaches that left him nauseous and dealing with blurred vision. Shepard is feeling better this week, however, and practiced on Wednesday.

“There’s not much you can do about it,” Shepard said, via the New York Post. “You can pop a few Excedrin, and when the Excedrin doesn’t work then what do you do? It’s not like they can take my brain out and ice it. It’s like I was stuck in a hangover plus a headache. I was just feeling terrible. It was the weirdest thing that ever happened to me.”

Shepard is expected to be available for Sunday’s game against the Raiders and should probably see plenty of passes from Geno Smith in Smith’s first start as a member of the Giants.