Sterling Shepard expected to be out when Giants face Raiders

Giants WR Sterling Shepard w/ helmet off at training camp

Giants WR Sterling Shepard, who injured his quad on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, is expected to miss this Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Shepard, who was playing on Monday for the first time since hurting his hamstring in Week 3, suffered the injury toward the end of the second quarter and was later ruled out.



He had missed the Giants' prior three games.

In addition to Shepard, the statuses of Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Kenny Golladay (knee) remain up in the air for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Kadarius Toney, who briefly left Monday's game after suffering a cut on his thumb, should be good to go.