It’s looking more and more likely that the Giants are going to be without wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton in Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Shepard and Slayton missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Both players left last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons with hamstring injuries and the lack of work so far this week suggests the Giants will have to look elsewhere at receiver this weekend.

Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Collin Johnson, and C.J. Board are the other wideouts on the 53-man roster. The Giants could also activate John Ross after designating him for assignment earlier this week and they have Dante Pettis and Davis Sills on the practice squad.

Guard Ben Bredeson was also missing on Thursday. He’s dealing with a hand injury that could leave the Giants in need of their fourth left guard in as many weeks.

Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton still out of Giants practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk