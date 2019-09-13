Sterling Shepard out with concussion

The Giants will continue to be short of receiving targets.

The team announced that wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton were out this week against the Bills, along with tight end Garrett Dickerson.

Wide receiver Cody Latimer is questionable with a calf injury that popped up this week.

Along with the suspended Golden Tate, the Giants are running short on people for either Eli Manning or Daniel Jones to throw things to.