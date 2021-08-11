Sterling Shepard and Cody Ford standing out in NFL training camps

As August continues to roll along, we get closer and closer to the start of football season. The Oklahoma Sooners will open their regular season on September 4th against the Tulane Green Wave, and the NFL will get started the following week.

As training camp rolls along, USA TODAY took a look at 32 training camp standouts that we need to know. Two former Sooners were featured on that list (subscription required), Cody Ford and Sterling Shepard.

After starting his career for the Buffalo Bills at right tackle, Cody Ford made the switch to left guard in 2020. Though he only played seven games due to a knee injury, it looks like he’s found a home at guard for the Bills.

This is a big year for the 2019 second-round draft pick because injuries have curtailed him in his first two seasons with Buffalo. Ford played every game as a rookie but was hindered much of the time with nagging injuries. Last season, a knee injury knocked him out at midseason. Early in camp, the Bills are flipping him between the right and left guard spots. He looks like he’s ready to secure one of those starting jobs, which would go a long way toward solidifying the Bills’ offensive line, a group that has to be better this season, especially in the run game. Ford is also working with a mental coach, and he says that has gotten him into a great head space as camp rolls on. – Sal Maiorana, Rochester Democrat & Chronicle

Like Ford, Sterling Shepard has had injury issues of his own. He’s only played two full seasons in the NFL and hasn’t played 16 games since the 2018 season. In 2018, he produced his best numbers as a pro when he caught 66 passes on 107 targets for 872 yards and four touchdowns.

Entering year six with the New York Giants, Shepard is still looking for his first 1,000 yard receiving season.

I asked Shepard last week if he feels as dialed-in as he’s looked so far in camp. His answer: Without a doubt. The longest-tenured Giant said he reported to camp in tremendous shape after meeting with head coach Joe Judge at the end of the offseason program, and that was part of the challenge. Changing jersey numbers from 87 to 3 has set the stage for Shepard to remind everyone just how important he is to this offense, going back to his college days at Oklahoma, where he was an absolute stud. Shepard has been working over talented defensive backs with the Giants, and it’s been fun to watch. – Art Stapleton, Bergen Record

The Giants signed Kenny Golladay to join a wide receiver group that already included the dangerous Darius Slayton. The former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver should get more room to run in 2021 if he can stay healthy. With a returning Saquon Barkley drawing the attention of opposing defensive coordinators and the likelihood that the Giants will be playing from behind regularly, Shepard might be in line for his most productive season yet.

Former Sooners stars CeeDee Lamb, Baker Mayfield, and Kyler Murray have been stealing the headlines at their respective training camps, and Creed Humphrey and Orlando Brown have revitalized the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line. With Sterling Shepard and Cody Ford set for bounce-back seasons, former Sooners will be making a big impact across the NFL in 2021.