Sterling Shepard clears concussion protocol

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will finally have the offense they envisioned for him on the field at the same time.

Per multiple reports, Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard has cleared the concussion protocol, along with rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine.

Getting Shepard back for Monday’s game against the Cowboys means that he’ll be out there alongside wide receiver Golden Tate, tight end Evan Engram, and running back Saquon Barkley for the first time with Jones.

Shepard has missed the last three games while in the protocol. The Giants have lost four straight.