Sterling Shepard: If I do call it quits, at least it is on my terms

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard may be closing in on the end of his NFL run.

Shepard tore his Achilles late in the 2021 season and his 2022 season ended with a torn ACL in Week Three, so there was no guarantee that he'd be back with the team this year. His rehab work impressed the Giants enough to bring him back this season, but Shepard has not returned to the kind of role he had earlier in his career with the NFC team.

He has appeared in 12 games without exceeding 26 snaps in any of his appearances and there have been two games when he dressed without getting on the field. On Thursday, Shepard said he's focused on "enjoying my time with my boys" as his eighth season winds down and talked about the possibility of walking away from the game once it comes to a close.

“It’s tough man, it’s not the ideal situation for me at this point in my career,’’ Shepard said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “You just got to find the blessing in it all and that’s what I try to do every day, try to look at the positives. I’ve had to overcome a lot to still be in this position. If I do call it quits at least I can say I went out on my own terms.’’

Shepard is sixth in catches, 16th in receiving yards, and 18th in receiving touchdowns in Giants history. He may get a few chances to add to those numbers before the year is out, but it doesn't sound like that will be the case in 2024.