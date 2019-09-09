Sterling Shepard being evaluated for a concussion

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard played all but one of the team’s offensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys, but he may not be available this week.

Head coach Pat Shurmur said on Monday that Shepard is being evaluated for a concussion. The timing suggests that Shepard reported symptoms after returning from Sunday’s game in Dallas.

Shepard had six catches for 42 yards in the loss.

There’s no good time for the Giants to lose Shepard to an injury, but this would be a particularly inopportune moment for him to be out of the lineup. Golden Tate has three games to go on his suspension and playing without both receivers would put the offense at a severe disadvantage for the Week Two matchup with the Bills.