Sterling Shepard back in concussion protocol, out for Monday night

The Giants expected to get wide receiver Sterling Shepard back in the lineup against the Cowboys on Monday night, but that’s not going to happen.

Shepard was cleared from the concussion protocol on Friday, but the Giants announced on Sunday that he is back in the protocol and will miss his fourth straight game as a result.

“He practiced fully this week and was limited with no contact the two weeks before that,” head coach Pat Shurmur said in a statement on Sunday. “He told [senior vice president of medical services/head athletic trainer] Ronnie [Barnes] last evening he didn’t feel well and was sent for examination and evaluation. When he arrived for work this morning, he still did not feel well. At that point, the decision was made to continue in the concussion protocol.”

Shepard suffered his most recent concussion on October 6. He also suffered one in the regular season opener and returned to action in the third week of the season.