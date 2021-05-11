Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard will have a different look for the 2021 season.

Shepard posted a sneak preview of it on Instagram on Tuesday. The picture shows Shepard in a No. 3 blue Giants jersey with a caption that the wideout is “getting back to my roots.”

Shepard wore No. 3 at the University of Oklahoma before joining the Giants as a second-round pick in 2016. He wore No. 87 for his first five NFL seasons.

Quarterback Mike Glennon is listed on the Giants roster as No. 3, but Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com confirmed with the team that Shepard will be wearing the number.

Wide receiver Derrick Dillon is the only other non-quarterback, kicker, or punter on the Giants roster with a single-digit jersey. Dillon, who signed a futures contract in January, is No. 6. The Giants have retired No. 1, No. 4, and No. 7, which leaves no single-digit numbers unaccounted for on their roster.

Sterling Shepard announces he’s switching to No. 3 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk