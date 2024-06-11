Sterling Shepard adds experience to Bucs’ receiver room, excited to learn from team

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Buccaneers have added depth and experience to their receiving room with Sterling Shepard, who spent his entire career with the New York Giants until now.

Tampa Bay signed the 31-year-old receiver to a one-year deal in the offseason.

“I’m trying to figure out this offense. I’m trying to get to know the guys,” Shepard said.

With the majority of the wide receiver room being in their first or second year in the league, Shepard, who is entering his ninth NFL season, holds himself accountable to show the young players the ropes.

“We know he was a good player in the past. We’ll see what happens in training camp, but he’s capable of being a good player,” Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles said.

Shepard also has a lot of respect for veteran receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. He said you can never stop learning regardless of how long you’ve been in the league.

“Those two have played a lot of ball and have been really great at their craft, so I look forward to learning from them, too, and can learn from everybody. It doesn’t even matter. The younger guys, too. I can pick up something from them, so I’m excited to be in this receiver room,” he said.

Shepard played college football at Oklahoma, so he’ll be accustomed to his starting quarterback and former Sooner, Baker Mayfield. He was selected by the Giants in the second round of the 2016 NFL.

