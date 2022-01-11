Sterling Sharpe and Steve Smith share high praise for Cooper Kupp after winning triple crown

Cooper Kupp may not have broken the single-season receiving record, but he did accomplish an incredibly rare feat this year. He finished the season as the league leader in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdown catches (16), becoming the first player since Steve Smith in 2005 to finish first in all three categories.

Kupp is just the fourth receiver in the Super Bowl era to win the triple crown, joining Sterling Sharpe, Jerry Rice and Smith as the only players to do it. The gap between Kupp and every other receiver was pretty wide, too, making this a season for the record books.

As the newest member of the triple crown club, Kupp was welcomed by Smith and Sharpe, who each shared a message for the Rams receiver congratulating him on his historic campaign.

“I’m so proud of you, not because I’ve done anything, but because I know what kind of player you are,” Smith said.

“I know every catch, every yard and every touchdown you scored was not only to help your team get into the playoffs, but to have a chance to hoist that Lombardi Trophy. You’re an outstanding route runner. You have sensational hands and I want to congratulate you and I want to thank your teammates for helping you be the 2021 receiving champ,” Sharpe added.