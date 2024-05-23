Sterling scholarship foundations launches

[Getty Images]

Raheem Sterling missed out on selection for England's Euro 2024 squad on Tuesday but there is some positive news around his off-field work.

Last year, Sterling's foundation launched a scholarship programme, which provides financial support and mentorship for 14 students at King’s College London and the University of Manchester over the next three years.

The scholarship is open to students from black, African and Caribbean heritage from socio-economically under-represented backgrounds in Greater London and Greater Manchester.

"I'm delighted to hear inspiring stories from students and to hear how the scholarship programme has helped to provide positive experiences during the first year of their course," said the Chelsea forward.

"Through education, we can drive real social mobility and create long lasting pillars that will last throughout their studies, into future careers and beyond.

"I look forward to welcoming the second group of students into the scholarship programme and following their progress over the next few years."